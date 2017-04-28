“Yeah definitely, and I’m definitely making sure what happens in Infinity War vibes with what I want to do in [Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.] 3,” Gunn explained in an exclusive video interview below. “So that’s an important thing.”

When asked what he’s got planned for the Guardians threequel (which he recently announced he’d be writing and directing), Gunn added: “Well I think we’ll have to wait and see for that one.

“I know where we’re generally going, I think it’s where we’ve always been generally going, where we’ve been going all along. But I think [there’s] going to be…pretty big ramifications for the MCU in general, and especially these characters in the Guardians.”

More like this

Obviously Gunn wasn’t giving too much away, but Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 itself does hint at the future of the franchise, in scenes after the credits that suggest classic comic-book characters could have a hand in the wider Infinity Stone storyline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (click the link to learn much more about that).

Whether these characters turn up in Avengers: Infinity War or Guardians 3 is still up for debate, of course, but one thing is for sure – based on what we’ve seen and heard, there’s plenty of life in the Guardians for years to come.

Advertisement

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is on release in UK cinemas now