Here's the very first teaser for Emma Watson and Dan Stevens' Beauty and the Beast
A shiny new live-action take on the tale as old as time...
Emma Watson sent the internet into chaos last January when she announced she’d be taking the lead role as Belle in Beauty and the Beast.
The movie, due in cinemas on 17th March 2017, is following the trend of remaking classic animated films as live-action features, with Maleficent, Cinderella and The Jungle Book leading the way.
So after months of wanting to catch a glimpse of Watson as Belle and co-star Dan Stevens as The Beast, the first teaser is finally here.
It's an all-singing, all-dancing affair, with the added magic of Emma Thompson as Mrs Potts, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth and Ewan McGregor as Lumiere – although you won't see any of them in the brand new footage which gives viewers just a brief glimpse of Watson and that rose...
Keen to watch?
Be our guest...