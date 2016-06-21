Starring Russell Tovey and Jonathan Groff, Looking follows a group of gay friends living in San Francisco. The film seems to pick up some years after the show left off, with Patrick (Groff) returning to California after moving from Colorado to confront his past.

As Richie (Raúl Castillo) says in the trailer, “Sometimes you’ve got to leave things behind so you can move forward.” Like a television show for a TV movie.

Advertisement

Looking: the Movie premieres Saturday 23 July at 10pm on HBO.