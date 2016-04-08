Remember that scene in Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban, when we discovered Snape was Neville's Boggart, aka the thing he feared the most?

Well, one fan has taken to Tumblr to point out that the scene actually told us something very important about young Master Longbottom.

"Neville’s greatest fear was Snape," the post explained. "And for ten months of every year for seven years, he went back and faced that fear over and over and over again. It would be like tossing Ron into a nest of spiders every day. Or pitching Harry against a Dementor every day."

"Neville went back for Potions every time, never skipped out, never ran away. Kid was braver than anyone ever noticed from the very beginning, even before he started standing up for himself."

Oh Nev… </3