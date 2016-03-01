Now, in a spoof deleted scene from upcoming Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, US chat show host Jimmy Kimmel has finally asked the question: "People ever tell you you look like Superman?"

Superman (Henry Cavill) struggles to keep his composure. But Kimmel refuses to let it drop, insisting: "You're Superman.. my wife's a big fan."

Batman (Ben Affleck) and Jesse Eisenberg join the spoof skit, and the latter is left dumbstruck by the realisation that simply removing Kent's glasses makes him Superman. Even 'Lego Batman' Will Arnett turns up only to find no one thinks he's of any importance at all. But it's the final pay-off at the end with a certain Matt Damon that makes this nine-minute video absolutely worth a full watch.

Honestly, Zack Snyder could do worse than a spin-off with these guys...