It's all down to a fancy bit of digital re-mastering in Mr Affleck's case. Christian Bale did it himself, which is cool and all that, but having a bit of kit do it for you means everyone can join in the fun.

So, armed with a microphone that changed their voices, chat show host Graham Norton (after having a go himself) got actress Amy Adams (aka Lois Lane) and Henry Cavill (aka Superman) to have a go too.

Advertisement

Cavill put the moment to good use, pretending that Batman was declaring his undying love for Superman...