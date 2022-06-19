Following the release of the Toy Story spin-off, the promotion gives a family of up to four people a chance to experience a training experience at the Orlando-based facility alongside five nights of luxury hotel accommodation.

If you loved the latest Disney Pixar movie Lightyear, a competition from the recipe box brand HelloFresh could give you a taste of what it would be like to be a real-world astronaut during an exclusive visit to the Kennedy Space Centre, Florida.

Alongside the "ultimate astronaut training experience," HelloFresh is releasing 10 new Lightyear-inspired recipes every week, with Buzz-themed names including “Rocket Ship” Chicken plus a Spiral Spaghetti in “Cosmic” Creamy Sauce.

Here’s what you need to know about the HelloFresh competition, including what you can win and how to enter. Why not read what we thought of the movie in our Lightyear review, and check out our picks of the very best Lightyear merchandise.

How to enter the Lightyear competition

Luckily, entering the competition is extremely easy: simply choose a “Lightyear” inspired recipe from the weekly menu. When the box arrives at your home, you can use your mobile phone or tablet to scan a QR code that’s found in the recipe card. From there, you will enter your personal details to be in with a chance to win.

The competition is open until 23:59 on the 29th June 2022. Entrants must be aged 18 years or over and at least one of the winning travellers must be 21 or over.

HelloFresh Lightyear competition: what can you win?

The winning family – selected at random according to the terms and conditions – will get an all-inclusive trip that features some fantastic adventurous activities.

Flights to Florida for a family of up to four people

Five nights of luxury hotel accommodation in the heart of Orlando

Astronaut training at the Kennedy Space Centre Visitor Complex

A microgravity spacewalking experience

Guided tour of the Kennedy Space Centre Visitor Complex

The space training adventure includes multi-day access to the visitor complex, one two-hour guided tour with an expert, plus a 5-7 hour “Mars base experience.”

Prefer to stay home and just enjoy Lightyear recipes with your family? HelloFresh has said there will be more space-themed recipes on the horizon, including veggie fajita “supernova” tortizzas with peppers, yoghurt and a corn on the cob plus cheesy chicken in tomato sauce and “starchips” with garlicky green beans.

