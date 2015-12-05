But one innocuous question might just have revealed a major spoiler for The Force Awakens. When asked what his favourite action scene from the new film was, Ford typed this...

The trouble is, Daisy Ridley's Rey hasn't even held a lightsaber in any of the hundreds of movie trailers, pictures, posters and promotions, let alone had a showdown with Adam Driver's Kylo Ren.

John Boyega's Finn is the only one to have swung a lightsaber in anger. The closest thing we have to a fight between Ren and Rey is this scene from the international trailer, which shows Rey apparently at the mercy of red lightsaber-wielding Ren.

More like this

Of course, all this could be a simple mistake on the part of Harrison Ford (the last time he was promoting a Star Wars movie he probably still used a typewriter, so you can hardly blame him for not quite getting the hang of this social media buzz).

He also spelled Kylo Ren's name wrong, so maybe he isn't across everyone's names yet.

Or perhaps he's the ultimate Twitter tease, and did all this just to make us write this article? If he is, we bet he's laughing it up with that fuzzball Chewie as we speak...

Advertisement

Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens is in UK cinemas from 17th December