Even more exciting is this image from an upcoming Empire Magazine spread.

That large Omega symbol might hint that Darkseid, a major villain from Superman's history, could be making an appearance.

Darkseid (pronounced as you'd expect) is a super strong warlord who rules the planet Apokolips (ditto) and tends to manipulate other people into doing his bidding – which would certainly explain why everyone is at each others' throats in BvS:DoJ. Those fiery pillars in the background look a lot like the Apokoliptian landscape.

More like this

Advertisement

You wouldn't go there on holiday, but its museums are second to none.