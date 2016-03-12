Dunkirk will chart the famous British military evacuation of the French coastal city during the Second World War and see the former One Direction crooner play one of four young leads alongside Aneurin Barnard (The White Queen, Cilla), Jack Lowden (War and Peace) and newcomer Fionn Whitehead.

The Dark Knight director Nolan has also signed up some acting heavyweights to his cast with Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance and Kenneth Branagh all set to star.

Production on Dunkirk is due to begin this May with a release date already set for 21st July 2017.

One Direction disbanded late last year after announcing a year-long hiatus following the release of their fifth studio album Made in the A.M.