Luna Lovegood got a very weird result from the new Pottermore quiz
Evanna Lynch – the actress who played Luna ‘there’s a crumple horned snorkack over there, oh jokes, it’s actually a gulping pimply’ Lovegood in the Harry Potter films – just took Pottermore’s new patronus quiz. And she’s not happy with the result.
But could vlogger Rosianna Halse Rojas find a glowing silver lining for a salmon patronus? Sort of.
@papertimelady or the salmon of knowledge which is an Irish legend and if you catch him you gain infinite wisdom. CLUTCHING AT STRAWS HERE!!
— Evanna Lynch (@Evy_Lynch) September 23, 2016
Indeed, a knowledgeable salmon would perfectly fit Lynch’s character in Potter (Luna is a Ravenclaw)...
...if we're going to be pedantic, she really should be hoping for a hare, her patronus in the films and books.