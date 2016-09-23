Evanna Lynch – the actress who played Luna ‘there’s a crumple horned snorkack over there, oh jokes, it’s actually a gulping pimply’ Lovegood in the Harry Potter films – just took Pottermore’s new patronus quiz. And she’s not happy with the result.

But could vlogger Rosianna Halse Rojas find a glowing silver lining for a salmon patronus? Sort of.

@papertimelady or the salmon of knowledge which is an Irish legend and if you catch him you gain infinite wisdom. CLUTCHING AT STRAWS HERE!!

— Evanna Lynch (@Evy_Lynch) September 23, 2016

Indeed, a knowledgeable salmon would perfectly fit Lynch’s character in Potter (Luna is a Ravenclaw)...

...if we're going to be pedantic, she really should be hoping for a hare, her patronus in the films and books.

