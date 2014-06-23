Apparently, Professor Snape has ditched potions and is teaching sniper lessons, Harry's best friend is called Barry and they're all trying to fend off the evil forces of Baldemort (who is secretly Harry Potter in disguise, according to one mum).

So embarrassed are the children by their parents' efforts, they can't bring themselves to watch the action unfold. And a high five for correctly identifying Harry Potter from a picture? That'll be a no...

Advertisement

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mbU9wHmtSG4