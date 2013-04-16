If you thought quidditch belonged safely within the realms of JK Rowling's Harry Potter books, you thought wrong. Introducing... the Quidditch World Cup. Haven't heard of it before? Shame on you, it's in its sixth year with teams from all over the world gathering last weekend in Kissimmee, Florida to compete for the global title.

Advertisement

Alright, so they may not be Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin, but the Universities of Texas and California are giving it their best shot. After all, being unable to scale the heights on the back of a broom does bring with it certain difficulties. Instead of soaring through the air in hot pursuit of the snitch - as we're used to seeing the likes of Harry and Malfoy doing - these dedicated fans are left waddling with a broomstick between their legs.