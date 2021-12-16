Harry Potter spin-off conversations happening at Warner Bros, boss confirms

This week saw the release of a trailer for the third entry in the Fantastic Beasts franchise – and it looks like there could be some further Harry Potter spin-offs on the cards in the future.

Warner Bros chief Ann Sarnoff has revealed that there have been ongoing conversations about developing a TV series set in the Wizarding World, although it looks like nothing concrete has been agreed on at this stage.

“We would love to develop more original Harry Potter series, and we regularly talk to JK Rowling and her team,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s got to be right though. Whatever we do has to be true to the canon, and true to the ethos of the Wizarding World, and who Harry is.”

Earlier this year, it was reported that a live-action Harry Potter TV series was in early development at HBO Max, although no specific details were revealed about what form such a show might take – nor have there been any updates since.

But one small-screen project that has been confirmed is a cast reunion to mark the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – the first film in the series.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint will all take part in the HBO Max special, with a wealth of other franchise stars including Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Ian Hart, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch all in line for an appearance.

The event will be released on Sky and NOW in the UK and on HBO Max in the US on New Year’s Day.

Meanwhile, the third Fantastic Beasts film, which has been subtitled The Secrets of Dumbledore, is currently slated for release on 15th April 2022 – with Mads Mikkelsen set to replace Johnny Depp in the role of Gellert Grindelwald.

A synopsis for the film reads: “Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world.

“Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers.

“But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?”

Fantastic Beasts hits cinemas in April 2022.

