Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts to be published as a book
JK Rowling's screenplay will be available for fans to buy this November
Harry Potter fans better have deep pockets – 2016 is going to be an expensive year.
You've probably already got tickets to JK Rowling's new play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. You may have even pre-ordered the book to go with it. You're no doubt ready to nab your cinema ticket for Fantastic Beasts the moment pre-booking opens but save a few extra pennies, mind. The screenplay for the Harry Potter prequel starring Eddie Redmayne is also going on sale.
The Rowling-penned script will be available for fans to buy from 19th November – that's a day after the movie's release on the 18th.
It's a big year for Potterheads. Cursed Child is set to pick up the story of Harry, Ron and Hermione 19 years after the epilogue to the final book, the Deathly Hallows. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, meanwhile, will explore the life of Newt Scamander (Redmayne) – the famous magizoologist and future author of the Hogwarts textbook.