Harry Potter fans better have deep pockets – 2016 is going to be an expensive year.

Advertisement

You've probably already got tickets to JK Rowling's new play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. You may have even pre-ordered the book to go with it. You're no doubt ready to nab your cinema ticket for Fantastic Beasts the moment pre-booking opens but save a few extra pennies, mind. The screenplay for the Harry Potter prequel starring Eddie Redmayne is also going on sale.