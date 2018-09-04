ITV announced the news with a stirring trailer, taking viewers through every film in the series.

The voiceover promises: "Every spell, every charm, every potion, more incantation, divination, disapparition and transfiguration than you can shake a stick at! Every curse, hex and jinx! Each bewitchment, engorgement, allurement, enchantment! All the dark arts, dark marks, evil-eyes, mad-eyes! Every pensieve, portkey, parseltongue and patronus! Every bit of magic!"

This, of course, is not the first time that ITV have done a Harry Potter season – but who can resist the chance to spend an Autumn afternoon back at Hogwarts?

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone airs on 8th September on ITV at 5.50pm