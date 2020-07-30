The new version will once again include 24 'pocket pops' of popular characters from the Wizarding world, with Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Hagrid all having been revealed to feature so far.

The other 20 characters will be a surprise for those who purchase the calendar, but are likely to include all manner of Hogwarts students and important magical figures.

In addition to the calendar and the new pop figures, Funko Pop has also introduced a new line of Mystery Mini Snow Globes as part of its Wrap Up Some Fun Christmas in July event, each containing a character from the franchise, with some of those featuring including Severus Snape, Dobby the House-elf and Fawkes the phoenix.

The Harry Potter advent calendar isn't the only one either. You can also get your hands on a brand new Nightmare Before Christmas Advent calendar which was released earlier this week, or one themed around Dragon Ball Z.

Both advent calendars are already available for pre-order at a range of retailers including Pop In A Box UK, while you can purchase the new Funko figures for £9.99 each (you can get two for £18.99).

The new launches are just the latest additions to a wealth of Potter-related Funko Pop products, while the toy company has also released lines of products themed around many of the most loved franchises in pop culture including the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Game of Thrones and Stranger Things.

