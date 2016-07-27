"This is the only way I'd be okay with a Marauder's spin-off," says one fan, on the subject of Driver taking on the role brought to life in the movies by the late, great Alan Rickman.

Indeed, fans have taken to Reddit to discuss just how "perfectly" the Star Wars: The Force Awakens actor could fit into a story charting Voldemort's original rise to power.

"When I saw this I didn't know who Adam Driver was by name but thought to myself 'oooooh I hope that's the Kylo Ren guy'", said one.

It might have something to do with Kylo Ren's Snape-like sartorial choices. Then again, it could be the fact that he too was a good guy who has turned bad but is struggling to completely commit.

However, some have their issues with the idea. Namely: time, since Driver is actually closer in age to Snape in the Harry Potter series, than he would be in a prequel.

"He could fit perfectly into Voldemort's rise to power time period," said one, with another adding, "Rickman was the penultimate Snape and will always be the perfect Snape, but people forget that the Marauder era people (Lupin, Sirius, Snape) would've been in their early 30's during the HP story. Not in their 50's like the actors were."

So that settles it: forget the prequel, we're looking at Adam Driver in a Harry Potter reboot series instead...