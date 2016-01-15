The Harry Potter community was utterly devastated to learn that Alan Rickman had passed away yesterday, but in true Potterhead fashion they decided to do something utterly magical to remember the dearly departed potions master at the one place they felt connected him to them – Platform 9 and 3/4 at London's Kings Cross station.

Tributes to Rickman began appearing at the station just hours after news of his death broke, with flowers being laid in his memory at the trolley jammed in the wall.