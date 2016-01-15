Harry Potter fans transform Platform 9 and 3/4 into an Alan Rickman memorial
Fans of the wizarding world are paying tribute to their beloved Professor Snape in a most magical way
The Harry Potter community was utterly devastated to learn that Alan Rickman had passed away yesterday, but in true Potterhead fashion they decided to do something utterly magical to remember the dearly departed potions master at the one place they felt connected him to them – Platform 9 and 3/4 at London's Kings Cross station.
Tributes to Rickman began appearing at the station just hours after news of his death broke, with flowers being laid in his memory at the trolley jammed in the wall.
Here was King's Cross Platform 9 3/4 a few minutes ago. So much love for our Snape. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Xzp3oTOfnD
— J Fernandez (@imjfernandez) January 14, 2016
And it wasn't just Platform 9 and 3/4 that became a focal point for Potter fans' grief. At the Wizarding World theme park in Orlando tributes were laid outside the Potions classroom, where Snape gave many a lesson in how to brew glory.
The stars of the film franchise also expressed their sadness at the news of Rickman's death after a battle with cancer. Author JK Rowling described his loss as "devastating" and said Rickman was a "magnificent" man.