“Offered for sale for the first time in almost sixty years is this detached house in one of the finest roads in Hampstead Garden Suburb,” writes London estate agent Arlington Residential, who says the “three storey home with many original features is situated in a peaceful cul-de-sac just a few metres from the entrance to the Heath Extension and its rolling meadows and woodland “

“This six bedroom home with substantial private garden provides excellent family accommodation within easy reach of the amenities of the Suburb, Temple Fortune and Golders Green (Northern Line ). Sharp eyed film fans may recognise the house as the home of Hermione in the Harry Potter series “

Can’t remember it?

Well, that’s probably rather apt given the fact that scenes filmed in the house were of Hermione wiping her parents’ memories in Deathly Hallows Part 1.

The house will set you back roughly £2.4 million in muggle money, so you’d best be saving your gold galleons if you want to live like a Granger.