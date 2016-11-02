This week, the news leaked that Johnny Depp is likely to make a cameo appearance in the first film, setting up a bigger role in the next instalment.

And it's fair to say that a lot of Potter fans are not happy about it...

Some people are simply not fans of Depp's work...

But others appear to be upset that Depp has been included in a family favourite franchise following his high-profile and acrimonious divorce from Amber Heard.

Heard filed for divorce in May and sought a restraining order against Depp claiming incidents of verbal and physical abuse. People magazine published photographs of injuries she attributed to an earlier incident of domestic violence.

The popular theory is that Depp is playing Gellert Grindelwald, basically a Voldemort for 1940s America. It took Harry Potter and co eight films to defeat the Dark Lord, and with the revelation that Fantastic Beasts is set to run to five movies, it's possible that unpopular casting choice could be haunting the franchise for some time to come...