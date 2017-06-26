Harry Potter at 20: JK Rowling joins fans in celebrating two decades of magic
On this day in 1997 a very special novel arrived in bookshops across the country
It has been 20 years since we first met a lonely boy with a lightening-bolt scar living in the Dursleys' cupboard under the stairs. Since then Harry Potter has made a bunch of magical friends, battled Voldemort, sold millions of novels and inspired a blockbuster film franchise. And it's all down to one woman...
It all started on 26th June 1997, when Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone arrived on bookshelves for the first time.
Using a time turner, the BBC has retrieved this moving portrait from December 1997, when Blue Peter's Konnie Huq interviewed up-and-coming children's author Joanne (JK) Rowling.
As we celebrate "HarryPotter20", fans have been giving thanks to Rowling for years of magic.
And as Harry Potter turns 20 (the book, not the character of course) it's the perfect time to look back on all those favourite moments.