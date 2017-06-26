It has been 20 years since we first met a lonely boy with a lightening-bolt scar living in the Dursleys' cupboard under the stairs. Since then Harry Potter has made a bunch of magical friends, battled Voldemort, sold millions of novels and inspired a blockbuster film franchise. And it's all down to one woman...

Advertisement

It all started on 26th June 1997, when Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone arrived on bookshelves for the first time.

Using a time turner, the BBC has retrieved this moving portrait from December 1997, when Blue Peter's Konnie Huq interviewed up-and-coming children's author Joanne (JK) Rowling.

As we celebrate "HarryPotter20", fans have been giving thanks to Rowling for years of magic.

Advertisement

And as Harry Potter turns 20 (the book, not the character of course) it's the perfect time to look back on all those favourite moments.

More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement