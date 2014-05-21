Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows gets unnecessarily censored
Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are getting another airing tonight, but not without a bit of internet spoofing first
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 is back on ITV tonight. We catch up with Harry and the gang in the fantasy adventure as they search for objects that contain the key to destroying arch-enemy Lord Voldemort.
It's the penultimate film in the series and it's all rather serious. They've got a pretty important job on their hands after all.
But hey, internet spoofs don't have to worry about how serious it's meant to be. Heck, the more serious it is the more splendid the spoof is likely to be.
Here, Ninja Panda Productions beep out harmless words in dialogue between the characters to create a hilarious unnecessarily censored version of the film.
Check it out...
More like this
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DyOwC1d852s?list=PLq3wZGYroZUx-T9wIZe7PziHG_rRIUTK9
See Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 tonight at 7:30pm on ITV