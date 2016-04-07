Oliver Phelps, who played George Weasley, wants to know what George would do with his company, Weasley's Wizard Wheezes.

"Like, does he expand it? Or does he just keep it as homage to his brother? Or does he go, we’re going to open it up elsewhere?"

Evanna Lynch said she'd like to know about Luna Lovegood's mum.

More like this

"I’ve always wondered what she’s like. We’ve just been told her name is Pandora and that she died doing an experiment, and I just wonder, I really am curious what was her relationship with Luna? Because obviously she’s so close to her dad, and I find that there’s always one parent that you have more in common with or that you confide in more, and I wonder … was that her mom? Or just what kind of person she was."

Tom Felton, aka Draco Malfoy, wasn't sure what to ask – but he did have some lovely words for Rowling and his character...

"There’s a beautiful understanding between him and I, I think. I miss him. I miss him a lot. But Jo has such a wonderful way of making these characters so rich and full anyway. I suppose all the things that I don’t know are assumed. But I also know that Jo is an endless wealth of knowledge so if I ever have anything that was puzzling me, I know she’d be more than happy for me to ask her. You’ve got me picking my brains now. I’ll have to message her tomorrow."

Of course, he can just message Rowling at any time, day or night. He probably has her on speed dial. Well, it's alright for some!

Advertisement

We'll just keep wondering over here and hope that Twitter brings us some Potter joy...