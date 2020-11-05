Those interested in films centered around festive train rides, time-travelling romances and gingerbread-making competitions can subscribe to Hallmark TV through Amazon Prime with a seven day free trial (£4.49 per month after that).

Here are some of Hallmark's best Christmas films that are available to stream in the UK.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming &amp; On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Christmas Train

Hallmark

Cast: Dermot Mulroney, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Danny Glover, Joan Cusack.

More like this

Starring Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend's Wedding) and Kimberly Williams-Paisley (Father of the Bride), The Christmas Train follows a journalist as he embarks on a cross-country train ride at Christmas, but finds himself on a journey to open up his heart on the way.

Watch The Christmas Train on Amazon Prime Video

Journey Back to Christmas

Hallmark

Cast: Candace Cameron Bure, Oliver Hudson, Brooke Nevin

Set just after World War II, Candace Cameron Bure (Full House) stars as Hannah, who's still grieving over the loss of her recently-disappeared husband. When Hannah is knocked unconscious after getting caught in a terrible storm, she wakes up in the year 2016.

Watch Journey Back to Christmas on Amazon Prime Video

A Heavenly Christmas

Hallmark

Cast: Kristin Davis, Shirley MacLaine, Eric McCormack

Sex and the City's Kristin Davis plays Eve Morgan, a trainee Christmas angel who's tethered to her mentor Peal (Shirley MacLaine) and tasked with helping a struggling singer Max (Eric McCormack) to use music to heal old family wounds.

Watch A Heavenly Christmas Amazon Prime Video

Annie Claus is Coming to Town

Hallmark

Cast: Maria Thayer, Sam Page, Randy J Goodwin, Vivica A Fox

Starring Maria Thayer, this Hallmark classic follows Santa's daughter Annie on her first trip away from the North Pole during the Christmas period. She finds herself in sunny California and lands a job at an old-fashioned toy shop, where she starts to develop feelings for the store's owner Ted (Sam Page).

Watch Annie Claus is Coming to Town on Amazon Prime Video

Northpole: Open For Christmas

Hallmark

Cast: Lori Loughlin, Bailee Madison, Dermot Mulroney

When Mackenzie Reed (Loughlin) inherits her aunt's once-majestic hotel, she decides she wants to sell it before Christmas – however, fixing up the dilapidated building while dealing with the hotel staff proves more difficult than she initially expected.

Watch Northpole: Open for Christmas on Amazon Prime Video

Love on the Slopes

Hallmark

Cast: Katrina Bowden, Thomas Beaudoin, Elysia Rotaru

Love on the Slopes stars 30 Rock's Katrina Bowden as Alex, a New York-based copy editor who's sent to Ridgeline Resort for a travel writing competition. While she gets off to a bad start with extreme sports enthusiast Cole (Beaudoin), Alex offers to help him with his local arts festival in exchange for being her guide around the resort.

Watch Love on the Slopes on Amazon Prime Video

The Sweetest Christmas

Hallmark

Cast: Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco, Jonathan Adams

Starring Mean Girls' Lacey Chabert, The Sweetest Christmas follows struggling pastry chef Kylie, who finds out that she's made it to the finals of the American Gingerbread Competition but soon realises that her oven has broken down just before the contest. She leans on her ex-boyfriend from culinary school Nick (Coco) to save the day.

Watch The Sweetest Christmas on Amazon Prime Video

The Christmas Pageant

Hallmark

Cast: Melissa Gilbert, Robert Mailhouse, Edward Herrmann

Demanding Broadway director Vera Parks (Gilbert) is fired from yet another job, leaving her no choice but to take a gig directing the small town Christmas pageant in uptown New York. While initially unimpressed, Vera warms towards the town and gets back in touch with her former fiancé Jack (Mailhouse).

Watch The Christmas Pageant on Amazon Prime Video

A Christmas to Remember

Hallmark

Cast: Mira Sorvino, Cameron Mathison

A controversial TV personality heads to a small town mountain retreat for a break, but when she's caught in a blizzard and crashes off-road, she wakes up with complete amnesia. It's up to a friendly passerby to take her in and help restore her memory.

Watch A Christmas to Remember on Amazon Prime Video

A Gingerbread Romance

Hallmark

Cast: Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Duane Henry, Melissa Peterman

Sister Sister's Tia Mowry-Hardrict stars as Taylor, an architect who is entered by her firm into a contest in which teams design and build life-sized gingerbread houses. When Taylor's pastry chef backs out, she meets single dad and baker Adam, who agrees to be her partner for the competition.

Watch A Gingerbread Romance on Amazon Prime Video

Road to Christmas

Hallmark

Cast: Chad Michael Murray, Jessy Schram, Teryl Rothery

LA television producer Maggie Baker (Schram) falls in love with Danny Wise (Murray) and plans to reunite him with his two brothers during his mother's show Julia Wise Lifestyle. However, when the live broadcast goes awry, Maggie is forced to fix the situation.

Watch Road to Christmas on Amazon Prime Video

Subscribe to Hallmark TV through Amazon Prime with a seven day free trial (£4.49 per month after that).

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our lists of best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime, or check out our TV Guide.