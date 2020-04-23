"I was supposed to be all sexy, trying to seduce him with a fig, and then I end up choking on it and he had to get up and do the Heimlich," she said. "Which is so not sexy - you should have seen it!"

Berry added, "James Bond knows how to Heimlich. He was there for me. He will always be one of my favourite people in the whole world."

Die Another Day was Brosnan's last film as the iconic double agent, before current Bond Daniel Craig took over the role, and starred Berry as Bond girl Jinx Johnson.

If Bond producer Barbara Broccoli had her way, we'd have seen a lot more of Berry's character - with plans having been made for a spin-off series focusing on Jinx - although the plug was pulled for reasons relating to its projected $80million.

The latest James Bond blockbuster, No Time to Die, had originally been scheduled for release on 20th April, but is one of many films to have been hit by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It is now set to appear in cinemas this autumn from 12th November. In the meantime, why not try our James Bond themed pub quiz?

