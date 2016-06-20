The green mean machine wasn't very fairly represented in the toy world last time (check out #wheresgamora) so people weren't too confident she'd get her day in the shiny plastic sun this time around either.

A fan of the films decided to put the question straight to the director on Twitter and was met with a swift response.

Gunn later elaborated on Facebook, replying to another fan with similar concerns.

"I'm making sure this time around the female characters are more represented in the toy world," Gunn wrote. "Not only Gamora, but Mantis, Nebula and Elizabeth Debicki's character as well."

So that means there should be plenty of Zoe Saldana and Karen Gillan action figures to go around when the film hits cinemas next year.

Sounds like good news to us James, but we’ll believe it when we see it.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 opens in UK cinemas on 28th April 2017