James Gunn, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy, wants everyone to know that Groot is dead, and Baby Groot is his son.

The revelation came after a debate over who to save between Groot and porgs from Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

One fan pointed out that Groot can regrow, while porgs cannot.

In response, Gunn tweeted that the first Groot really did die, and that the Groot who appears in Vol 2 is, in fact, his son.

Well, that's her told.

