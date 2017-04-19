The film, which sees Star-Lord and co set off to save the galaxy yet again – and find his dad while they’re at it – brings Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper and Karen Gillan together for another rip-roaring adventure set to a seriously slick soundtrack.

ScreenRant originally reported that fans would be treated to four post-credits stings when the film is released in May, but director Gunn couldn’t resist correcting them on Twitter.

ScreenRant says the scenes are “mostly for fun and laughs” but adds that “at least two of the five sort of set up important and cool things for the future.”

So, why did Gunn choose to pack this particular film with more post-credits treats than any other Marvel movie – or superhero film – to date?

Seems like a valid explanation. We’ll take that.

Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 2 opens in UK cinemas on April 28th