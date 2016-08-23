We’re getting ever closer to the release of sci-fi sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 next April, and accordingly we’re getting to see a bit of what we can expect for Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and pals in their new adventure.

In a piece of concept art released by director James Gunn on his Twitter feed, the team (including Zoe Saldana’s Gamora, Dave Bautista’s Drax, Vin Diesel’s newly-small Groot and Bradley Cooper’s Rocket alongside Pratt’s Peter Quill) can be seen battling some kind of intergalactic beastie, which Gunn revealed was called an Abilisk (not a space-kraken, as one might hope).