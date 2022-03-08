Marvel teams up with Secret Cinema for Guardians of the Galaxy special

The show will run from August to December 2022 and promises to take viewers on an adventure that will include famous locations from the sci-fi film franchise, including Contraxia and Knowhere.

Secret Cinema has announced an immersive experience based on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 as its first collaboration with Marvel Studios.

Guardians of the Galaxy: The Live Immersive Experience is the first of three expected projects to be dreamt up between Secret Cinema and Disney, following an agreement reached between the two companies in 2020.

The event will take place at a secret location in London and will allow participants to join the Ravagers and dodge the Nova Corps as you seek interplanetary notoriety.

Max Alexander, CEO at Secret Cinema, said: “Guardians of the Galaxy is an iconic franchise, and it’s been an absolute pleasure to work alongside the creative teams to bring the spectacular world to life in a new way.

"Guests will be transported to the far reaches of the galaxy and experience an evening like no other as they interact with characters in a storyline unique to them against a backdrop of sensational special effects.

"Whether they want to lead their Clan to resounding victory over their scavenger foes, or just to revel in the pleasures to be found on Contraxia, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

Tickets will first be available to O2 Priority customers from 10am on Wednesday 9th March, with the sale opening to the general public from Monday 14th March – with early access to those on the waitlist.

For the first time, Secret Cinema is offering two types of tickets, one of which includes a full screening of the film and the other focusing solely on the immersive part of the experience.

Sarah Beers, Vice President of Franchise Creative & Marketing at Marvel Studios, added: “Marvel Studios strives to build intricate and fascinating worlds that fans can fully engage in, so we are beyond thrilled to be able to work with Secret Cinema on this project to bring the sights and sounds of a cosmic adventure to life in an immersive cinematic experience like no other.”

Tickets to join the Ravagers go on general sale at 10am (GMT) on 14th March at secretcinema.org with early access available by signing up to the waitlist.

