Set in the 1950s, the film featured a number of stars from 1950s television, including Brynes himself and Frankie Avalon, who sings the dream sequence tune Beauty School Drop-out.

Byrnes was also known in the US for playing Kookie on the hit teen series 77 Sunset Strip, in which he played a teen parking valet and protégé detective who continually attends to his signature pompadour hair-do.

The character's frequent hair-combing even inspired the hit song Kookie, Kookie (Lend Me Your Comb), sung by Connie Stevens and featuring Brynes.

More like this

Advertisement

Although he struggled to shake his trademark role, Byrnes also went on to appear in shows like Love Boat and Murder, She Wrote.