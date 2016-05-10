Grantchester's James Norton cast in remake of 90s sci-fi thriller Flatliners
He'll be following in the footsteps of Julia Roberts, Kevin Bacon and Kiefer Sutherland
James Norton is swapping the rural village of Grantchester for the bright lights of Hollywood.
The 30-year-old actor, who has also recently starred in Happy Valley and War and Peace, has been cast in sci-fi movie Flatliners, according to the Hollywood Reporter
He'll play medical student Jamie alongside co-stars Ellen Page, Diego Luna and Nina Dobrev.
The flick is a remake of the 90s sci-fi thriller starring Julia Roberts, Kiefer Sutherland and Kevin Bacon, and follows a group of would-be doctors as they conduct near-death experiments... with dark consequences.
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo's Niels Arden Oplev will direct the project, penned by Ben Ripley, while Michael Douglas and Laurence Mark are set to produce.