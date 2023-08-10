Gran Turismo soundtrack: all the songs in the video game film
The film features songs by Kenny G and Enya – which the real Jann Mardenborough likes to listen to before races.
The latest film to have its roots in a video game has just arrived in UK cinemas, telling the unbelievable true story of how one man went from die-hard gamer to professional racer after winning a competition.
Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story stars Archie Madekwe as Jann Mardenborough, while the cast also includes the likes of David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, and even Geri Halliwell.
Meanwhile, the film also features a number of recognisable songs including a couple that you might not necessarily associate with the world of motorsport, such as Kenny G's Songbird and Enya's Orinoco Flow.
But the reason for their inclusion is that these are the songs that the real Mardenborough liked to listen to to calm himself down before big races – a practice which he continues to this day.
You can find the full list of tracks in the film below, as well as details about the original score composed by Lorne Balfe and Andrew Kawczynski.
Gran Turismo soundtrack: All the songs in the video game film
- Hold My Head performed by Kenny Beats
- Paranoid performed by Black Sabbath
- Waltz in A flat major, Op. 69, no. 1 (Farewell) performed by Classical Coterie
- Get Out My Way (feat. Lecrae) performed by Tedashii
- KILL DEM performed by Jamie xx
- Songbird performed by Kenny G.
- Because I’m Me performed by The Avalanches
- Orinoco Flow performed by Enya
- Search & Destroy performed by Iggy Pop & The Stooges
- War Pigs performed by Black Sabbath
- Celebrate (Bonus Track) performed by Courtney Bell
- Big Jet Plane performed by Restricted
- Pepas (Tiësto Remix) performed by Farruko & Tiësto
- Wash. performed by Bon Iver
- Make My Move performed by Oliver Michael
- God Moving Over The Face Of The Waters performed by Moby
Gran Turismo score
In addition to the hit songs above, the film also includes an original score written by Lorne Balfe and Andrew Kawczynski. You can find the list of tracks below:
- And We’re Off
- Chance to Compete
- Jann’s Journey
- You’ve Been Selected
- This Is Not a Game
- I Will Be Your Judge
- Brakes Were Glazed
- Academy Race
- Rhythms of the Road
- Full Throttle
- Breaking Info Form
- Worst Fears
- Lost in Depths
- Proving Grounds
- Riding the Edge
- Follow Your Line
- The Drive Within
Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story is now showing in UK cinemas. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.
