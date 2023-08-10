Meanwhile, the film also features a number of recognisable songs including a couple that you might not necessarily associate with the world of motorsport, such as Kenny G's Songbird and Enya's Orinoco Flow.

But the reason for their inclusion is that these are the songs that the real Mardenborough liked to listen to to calm himself down before big races – a practice which he continues to this day.

You can find the full list of tracks in the film below, as well as details about the original score composed by Lorne Balfe and Andrew Kawczynski.

Gran Turismo soundtrack: All the songs in the video game film

Hold My Head performed by Kenny Beats

performed by Kenny Beats Paranoid performed by Black Sabbath

performed by Black Sabbath Waltz in A flat major, Op. 69, no. 1 (Farewell) performed by Classical Coterie

performed by Classical Coterie Get Out My Way (feat. Lecrae) performed by Tedashii

performed by Tedashii KILL DEM performed by Jamie xx

performed by Jamie xx Songbird performed by Kenny G.

performed by Kenny G. Because I’m Me performed by The Avalanches

performed by The Avalanches Orinoco Flow performed by Enya

performed by Enya Search & Destroy performed by Iggy Pop & The Stooges

performed by Iggy Pop & The Stooges War Pigs performed by Black Sabbath

performed by Black Sabbath Celebrate (Bonus Track) performed by Courtney Bell

performed by Courtney Bell Big Jet Plane performed by Restricted

performed by Restricted Pepas (Tiësto Remix) performed by Farruko & Tiësto

performed by Farruko & Tiësto Wash. performed by Bon Iver

performed by Bon Iver Make My Move performed by Oliver Michael

performed by Oliver Michael God Moving Over The Face Of The Waters performed by Moby

Gran Turismo score

In addition to the hit songs above, the film also includes an original score written by Lorne Balfe and Andrew Kawczynski. You can find the list of tracks below:

And We’re Off

Chance to Compete

Jann’s Journey

You’ve Been Selected

This Is Not a Game

I Will Be Your Judge

Brakes Were Glazed

Academy Race

Rhythms of the Road

Full Throttle

Breaking Info Form

Worst Fears

Lost in Depths

Proving Grounds

Riding the Edge

Follow Your Line

The Drive Within

