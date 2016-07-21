Grab your tissues, the new Spockumentary trailer is here
I'm not crying, you're crying
The world lost a Star Trek legend when Leonard Nimoy died in February 2015. Now Spock, the half-human half-alien outsider Nimoy created, will be remembered in the new documentary For the Love of Spock.
Nimoy began acting at age eight and moved to Hollywood to pursue it as a career in 1949. He spent over a decade taking minor roles and small jobs that never lasted more than a handful of weeks until he landed Spock.
Directed by his son Adam Nimoy, the documentary commemorates the legacy Nimoy created as his years portraying the iconic Vulcan of the 1960s television series. The trailer teases information on Nimoy’s love of his fans as well as family strain that the role put on him.
The film contains never-before-seen footage of Nimoy’s original Star Trek co-stars like William Shatner, along with the new series’ cast members like director JJ Abrams and Zachary Quinto, who currently plays Spock.
Nimoy may be gone, but the legacy of Spock will live long and prosper.
For the Love of Spock will be available on demand from September 9th