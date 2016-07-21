Directed by his son Adam Nimoy, the documentary commemorates the legacy Nimoy created as his years portraying the iconic Vulcan of the 1960s television series. The trailer teases information on Nimoy’s love of his fans as well as family strain that the role put on him.

The film contains never-before-seen footage of Nimoy’s original Star Trek co-stars like William Shatner, along with the new series’ cast members like director JJ Abrams and Zachary Quinto, who currently plays Spock.

Nimoy may be gone, but the legacy of Spock will live long and prosper.

More like this

Advertisement

For the Love of Spock will be available on demand from September 9th