The plot of the film focuses primarily on a rivalry between Lucius and Roman general Acacius (The Last of Us' Pascal), who trained under the late Maximus (Russell Crowe, who will not be appearing) and leads a merciless assault on the town of Numidia.

Quizzed on the themes of the story by Vanity Fair, Mescal summarised: "What human beings will do to survive, but also what human beings will do to win.

"We see that in the arena, but also in the political struggle that’s going on outside of my character’s storyline, where you see there’s other characters striving and pulling for power.

"Where’s the space for humanity? Where’s the space for love, familial connection? And ultimately, will those things overcome this kind of greed and power? Those things are oftentimes directly in conflict with each other."

The publication also shared the first images from the film, which include a number of shots of Mescal's protagonist in various tight spots. Fans will just have to wait and see if he can make it to the credits in one piece.

Pascal's villainous character can also be seen in the photos, smeared with dirt, ash and blood in the fiery wreckage of a pillaged town, with the actor explaining that his connection to Maximus doesn't make Acacius any kind of tribute act.

"At the end of the day, he’s a different person. And that can’t change who he is. Maximus is Maximus, and that can’t be replicated. That just makes Acacius capable of different things," he told Vanity Fair.

The two will eventually face off in gladiatorial combat, with the first image from that clash appearing to show Acacius on the back foot; his sword flies out of his hand just as Lucius goes in for an offensive blow.

Is there a twist that we won't see coming?

Mescal has undergone a physical transformation for the role, gaining some major muscle, but explained that his priority was to appear truly formidable in battle rather than looking like an "underwear model".

Gladiator II is a lavish production, with some reports claiming that the production has reached a budget of $300 million in the hopes of recapturing the magic of the 2000 original – which won Best Picture at the Academy Awards among other accolades.

Denzel Washington (The Equaliser), Joseph Quinn (A Quiet Place: Day One) and Fred Hechinger (Pam & Tommy) are among the supporting cast.

Gladiator II is coming to UK cinemas on 15th November 2024.

