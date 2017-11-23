David Tennant? More like David Weasley! (Sorry.) The Doctor Who star turned up at a Harry Potter party looking like he'd fit in with Hogwarts' famous red-headed family, and he even wore a Christmas jumper that could easily have been the work of enthusiastic knitter Mrs Weasley.

Tennant, who played Barty Crouch Jr in the films and is currently filming Neil Gaiman's Good Omens, recently sent the internet into meltdown by dyeing his hair ginger. But now he seems to have completely embraced the look, going full-on Weasley as he arrived at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour for their VIP launch event Hogwarts In The Snow.