Lollobrigida starred in films including Crossed Swords, Beautiful But Dangerous and the 1956 version of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and appeared alongside actors including Humphrey Bogart, Frank Sinatra and Errol Flynn.

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida, a major star of 1950s and '60s cinema, has died at the age of 95.

She was dubbed at the time to be the "most beautiful woman in the world" and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

After leaving the world of acting she went on to become a photojournalist, taking pictures of, amongst many others, Salvador Dalí, Henry Kissinger and Audrey Hepburn.

Her lawyer Giulia Citani has said that she died in a clinic in Rome.

Gina Lollobrigida Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

Advertisement

More to follow...