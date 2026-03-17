Less than a month after we learned that a Ghosts sequel film, titled Ghosts: The Possession of Button House, was on the way, we've already got our first look at what we can expect.

Ad

A first-look image (above) has given us a glimpse of the titular ghosts, with Lolly Adefope, Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond back in character.

In even more exciting news, we now know exactly when the film will be released in cinemas – and there isn't long left to wait at all.

Liongate UK has confirmed that Ghosts: The Possession of Button House will be released in cinemas across the UK and Ireland on Friday 23 October 2026.

The cast of Ghosts. BBC/Monumental Pictures/Guido Mandozzi

Marie-Claire Benson, EVP, Head of the Motion Picture Group at Lionsgate UK said in a statement: "We’re excited to give families something they can enjoy together this Halloween – and what better way to celebrate than seeing everyone’s favourite ghosts on the big screen, to capture the spirit of the season."

Meanwhile, Alison Owen and Debra Hayward, producers for Monumental Television added: "After its enormous success as a television series, we are thrilled that audiences will get to experience Ghosts on the big screen. It will be an unmissable event."

The film has been written by Baynton, Farnaby, Howe-Douglas, Howick, Rickard and Willbond, with Simon Hynd directing.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Meanwhile, series stars Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe are also set to return. The plot for the film, which only went into production this month, is currently under wraps.

When the film was first confirmed, the creators/writers behind Ghosts said: "We thought we had said goodbye to Button House at the end of the final series. We never planned to come back. But when we had the idea for this story, we all got so excited that we couldn’t resist returning to our haunted home for one more adventure.

"We can’t wait to be together and to welcome some brilliant new faces, to tell this soul-stirring tale of life and death."

Ghosts: The Possession of Button House will be released in cinemas across the UK and Ireland on Friday 23 October 2026. Ghosts is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Add Ghosts to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.