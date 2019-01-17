It is not yet known whether the original surviving actors from the 1984 classic, including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson, will return. However Reitman did reveal to Entertainment Weekly that “we have a lot of wonderful surprises and new characters for the audience to meet”.

Unlike the recent Ghostbusters reboot, which was unconnected to the earlier films, the new movie will be a continuation of the story in the 1989 sequel.

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a six-year-old visiting the set,” said Reitman. “I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans. This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ‘80s happened in the ‘80s, and this is set in the present day.”

Reitman, who wrote and directed The Front Runner, has co-written the Ghostbusters sequel with Gil Kenan.

His father Ivan will produce the new movie, which is set to commence filming later this year.