Still obsessed with Frozen? Simply can’t Let It Go? Seriously? Even when every child you’ve ever known has screamed the film’s songs at you? Okay, well we guess you should probably know about this new glimpse at the Frozen musical, hitting Broadway early next spring.

The video features interviews with the creative team behind the new show alongside plenty of footage in the rehearsal room, including glimpses of Canadian actress and singer Caissie Levy (Elsa) and Patti Murin (Anna). Unfortunately you can’t hear any of the actors singing in this small featurette, but it reveals the show contains triple the number of songs originally in the film. That’s 21 songs!