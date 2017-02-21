Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are directors "co-piloting the movie", while Alden Ehrenreich stars as Han Solo, alongside Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Thandie Newton, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Joonas Suotamo steps up to play the one and only Chewbacca.

“Watching such inspired people from all over the world, with such unique voices, come together for the sole purpose of making art, is nothing short of miraculous,” Lord and Miller said. “We can’t think of anything funny to say, because we just feel really moved, and really lucky.”

The Star Wars Han Solo spin-off is due for release on May 25th 2018