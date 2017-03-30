Anyone who's seen Rogue One will agree that one of the many highlights was Princess Leia's surprise cameo in the film's closing moments. The character was played by Norwegian actress Ingvild Deila and new behind-the-scenes photos and videos reveal how the character was digitally recreated to look just like a young Carrie Fisher.

Advertisement

Deila bears an incredible likeness to Fisher as it is, and pictures have been released of the actress pre-CGI, with her face covered in tracking dots.