She had an extensive TV career, appearing in roles on both Emmerdale and Hollyoaks and starring in the 1988 Doctor Who serial The Happiness Patrol alongside Sylvester McCoy, while she was also known for her role as eponymous villain T-Bag in the hit children's TV show between 1990 and 1992.

Her other screen credits include the films Voyage of the Damned, The French Lieutenant's Woman and Castaway as well as episodes of a number of popular TV shows such as Minder, One Foot in the Grave, and The Bill. Her final TV appearance came in a 2016 episode of Holby City.

Hale also regularly acted on stage, with highlights from her career including an Olivier Award-nominated performance in the comedy play Steaming and productions of Mourning Becomes Electra, The Guardsman, and Endgame.

BAFTA paid tribute to Hale with a statement on social media, writing: "We’re saddened to learn of the passing of Georgina Hale. Well known for her award-winning work in the films of Ken Russell, she was awarded Most Promising Newcomer To Leading Film Roles in 1975."

Meanwhile, former Doctor Who star Colin Baker was among the actors to pay tribute to Hale, writing on X: "RIP the wonderful and unique Georgina Hale. I never worked with her alas but love her work. She was two months younger than me!”

Film critic Anne Billson called Hale "fabulous" and wrote that she was "yet another distinctive actor the British film industry didn't have a clue how to use", while historian John J Johnston said she was "a wonderfully idiosyncratic performer".

Writer and Radio Times columnist David Hepworth also wrote: "Over 40 years ago I saw Georgina Hale in a TV play where she played a typist opposite Keith Barron. Haven’t been able to see it or get it out of my head since."