Despite being surrounded by muggles and watching players on the ground instead of on broomsticks, he couldn't help be reminded of the Quidditch World Cup.

No, we're not talking Death Marks in the sky and Veela seducing the crowds. More like thousands of Irish spectators following a humiliating early exit for England that echoed the home nation's crushing defeat to Translyvania in the 1994 contest – a similarity that didn't go unnoticed on Phelps' Instagram.

Advertisement

All that's missing is Ludo Bagman's commentary, a pint of butterbeer, a golden snitch – and a win for the Irish.