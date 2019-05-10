Attending a screening of biopic Tolkien starring Nicholas Hoult, the fantasy author was on hand when star Lily Collins admitted she preferred the Harry Potter books to Lord of the Rings. “Gandalf could kick Dumbledore’s ass!” Martin shot back (via Variety).

Now, this might seem an obvious answer for Martin, whose Song of Ice and Fire novels were largely inspired by Tolkien’s writings. But we think the fight would be a lot closer.

Sure, Gandalf was a key player in the battles of Helm’s Deep and Minas Tirith, but Dumbledore was able to defeat Gellert Grindelwald without the elder wand. Plus, there’s no telling how ruthless Dumbledore can be – where was the mercy when he left a BABY on a doorstep, at NIGHT, in NOVEMBER?

Plus, Dumbledore arguably has a better understanding of the world at large, at one point possessing two of the Deathly Hallows, thereby almost becoming master of death.

Sure, Gandalf might always have the upper hand being an immortal Maia rather than a human like Dumbledore. But, to paraphrase Nigellus Black, even if Martin doesn’t rate the Hogwarts headteacher, you cannot deny Dumbledore’s got style.

Tolkien is in cinemas now