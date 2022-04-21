Whether it was as part of Wham! or as a solo artist, George Michael was an iconic part of many people's lives.

Now, a new documentary film, George Michael Freedom Uncut, is to examine his life.

George Michael's official Twitter account shared on Wednesday 20th April 2022: "The documentary, co-directed and narrated by George, is the definitive statement on his life and features contributions from some of his closest friends and collaborators."

The film is sure to be a special event for fans of the beloved late singer, who died on Christmas Day in 2016.

So, when is George Michael Freedom Uncut released in UK cinemas? Here is all you need to know.

George Michael Freedom Uncut release date

George Michael Freedom Uncut is released in UK cinemas on Wednesday 22nd June 2022.

Described as Michael's "final work" and being co-directed and narrated by the star, the film is sure to be a must-see for any fan of the late singer.

How do you get tickets for George Michael Freedom Uncut?

Tickets for George Michael Freedom Uncut go on sale on Wednesday 27th April 2022.

For more information on how to book tickets for the event, visit the link here.

George Michael Freedom Uncut cast

In addition to George Michael himself both narrating and directing parts of the documentary film, the following celebrities and close friends of the singer will appear in the cast of the documentary.

George Michael

Naomi Campbell

Christy Turlington

Cindy Crawford

Tatjana Patitz

Linda Evangelista

Stevie Wonder

Elton John

Ricky Gervais

Nile Rodgers

Mark Ronson

Tracey Emin

Liam Gallagher

Mary J. Blige

Jean Paul Gaultier

James Corden

Tony Bennett

That is quite the starry line-up of music stars and close friends of Michael!

Fans of George Michael will recognise Campbell, Turlington, Crawford, Patitz and Evangelista as the stars of the iconic music video by director David Fincher for Michael's single Freedom! ’90.

Catch the music video above.

So we are sure to see some emotional reminiscing there!

What will George Michael Freedom Uncut cover?

George Michael in February 2005 in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The website for Trafalgar Releasing, the film's distributors, states that the film will follow the period "leading up to and following the making of his acclaimed, best-selling album Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 and his subsequent, infamous High Court battle with his record label that followed, while also becoming poignantly personal about the death of his first love, Anselmo Feleppa".

The documentary will also feature "George’s incredible, unseen archival and private home-footage, giving viewers a first-person account of this dramatic period in his life, revealing how he became one of the most influential recording artists of all time, who alone fought a corner for all artists by challenging the standard recording contract helping to rewrite the rules of the music industry".

It will also include George discussing his relationship with fame and celebrity.

Is there a trailer for George Michael Freedom Uncut?

Sadly, there is currently no trailer for the film and no footage has yet been released.

We will be sure to update this page as soon as we have further information or footage.

Advertisement

For more film news, have a look at our Movies hub.