"I've consistently been impressed with JJ as a filmmaker and a storyteller. He's an ideal choice to direct the new Star Wars film and the legacy couldn't be in better hands." Said Lucas.

Kathleen Kennedy will produce the film through Disney Lucasfilm, a company formed after Lucasfilm was bought out by the Walt Disney Company in October 2012.

"It's very exciting to have JJ aboard leading the charge as we set off to make a new Star Wars movie," said Kennedy.

"JJ is the perfect director to helm this. Beyond having such great instincts as a filmmaker, he has an intuitive understanding of the Star Wars franchise.

"He understands the essence of the Star Wars experience, and will bring that talent to create an unforgettable motion picture."

Abrams, 46, who co-created Lost, Fringe and Alias, is one of the most successful directors and producers in Hollywood today. He’s currently completing work on Star Trek Into Darkness, the second Trek film he’s made since rebooting the franchise in 2009, and has previously directed Mission Impossible III and Super 8.

"To be a part of the next chapter of the Star Wars saga, to collaborate with Kathy Kennedy and this remarkable group of people, is an absolute honour," said Abrams.

Star Wars: Episode VII, which will boast a script by Little Miss Sunshine screenwriter Michael Arndt, is expected be released in 2015.