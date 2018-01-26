"General Hux is like a kicked dog for the whole movie," the actor told IMDb. "He just keeps on getting thrown into stuff and bullied, and I was like, ‘I wouldn’t like people to forget that he’s also a really nasty piece of work and could have an effect on the way things move forward.’"

So even though we've seen Hux humiliated at the hands of Poe Dameron with a classic "your mother" joke, and even though we've seen Snoke force-drag him across the floor, and even though Kylo is bullying him and pushing him around – don't count Hux out just yet.

Think Hux is a pushover? This is a man who has risen to the bloody heights of the First Order. He's ruthless, and if Kylo hadn't woken up at just the right time, we could be looking at a very different outcome.

And all of that, conveyed in a little twitch of the finger on a blaster pistol.