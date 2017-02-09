Both the women were married at the time, and the decade-long affair they embarked upon began in 1922.

Vita and Virginia will hone in on the years 1927-1928, when Woolf wrote Orlando, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, will be directed by Chanya Button and written by Dame Eileen Atkins, recently seen as Queen Mary in Netflix's The Crown.

Chanya Button said: “We so often associate women of the past with oppression, bound by the duties of marriage, propriety and domesticity; but what Vita & Virginia offers is an example of a relationship where bold, brilliant women bent these institutions to their will at great personal cost…

“Vita & Virginia will be a visceral love story, a vivid exploration of creativity, and an energised perspective on one of our most iconic writers”.